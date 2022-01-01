ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $1.22 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.58 or 0.00429025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

