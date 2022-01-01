Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Capitalization Tops $7.69 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $445,711.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00316646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

