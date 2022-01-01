TouchCon Hits Market Cap of $3.16 Million (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 65.9% against the U.S. dollar. TouchCon has a market cap of $3.16 million and $54,780.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.42 or 0.00371220 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009261 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $608.38 or 0.01294847 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

