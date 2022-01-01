HedgeTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $264.48 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001615 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $264.48 million and $151,706.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00179068 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.