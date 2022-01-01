Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,909 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NYSE EIX opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 131.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

