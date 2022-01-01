Chain Guardians Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.38 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on major exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00042263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

