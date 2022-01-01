Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $929,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,334.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,459.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,439.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

