Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,334.34 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,459.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,439.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

