Analyzing ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) & Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 21.41% 5.89% 0.94% ServisFirst Bancshares 46.29% 19.47% 1.56%

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and ServisFirst Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $49.67 million 4.01 $10.02 million $0.94 17.07 ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 10.99 $169.57 million $3.77 22.53

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and ServisFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 0 4 0 0 2.00

ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.99%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Risk & Volatility

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.