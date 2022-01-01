Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,857 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

AMD stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.66. The company has a market cap of $173.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

