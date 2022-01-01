iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

