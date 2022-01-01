Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,179. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.