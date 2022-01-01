Lincoln National Corp Invests $1.73 Million in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

