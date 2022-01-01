Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

