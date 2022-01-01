Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires 2,310 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,881 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 0.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.73 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Argus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

