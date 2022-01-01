Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $20.09 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 667,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 2.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

RODM stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $31.96.

