Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,010 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

