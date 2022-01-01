Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUMV. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,769,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,489,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,625.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000.

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $36.95 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

