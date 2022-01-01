Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,467 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $39.75 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

