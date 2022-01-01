Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,926 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $50.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

