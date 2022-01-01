Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $197,709.65 and approximately $1,194.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.96 or 0.07842937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,980.16 or 1.00045117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00053078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007812 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

