Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 743.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 309,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,889 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 755,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 38.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $302,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.