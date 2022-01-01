RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE:RPM opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,083,000. Amundi bought a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,178,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in RPM International by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

