Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00004924 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $38.06 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,952.96 or 0.99987182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00075077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.60 or 0.01206579 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00024038 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

