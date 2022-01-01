Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHYB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GHYB opened at $49.72 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

