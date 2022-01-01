Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.7% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

