Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

