Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

FRT stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

