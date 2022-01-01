Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 54 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde stock opened at $346.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $346.97. The stock has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.