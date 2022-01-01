4,507 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,124,000 after acquiring an additional 194,714 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,013,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 831,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,090 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.