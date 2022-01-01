Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 1,183 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $204.75 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of -217.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

