Fusion Market Cap Achieves $50.47 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Fusion has a market cap of $50.47 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,804.00 or 0.99523238 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,513,601 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars.

