Lokken Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.