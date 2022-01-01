Lokken Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,118 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOF opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

