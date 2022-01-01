Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day moving average is $225.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.