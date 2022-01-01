Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $24.73 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 385.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.3% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $631.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $635.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

