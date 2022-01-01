Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post $3.11 EPS

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS opened at $352.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.94 and its 200-day moving average is $329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $357.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

