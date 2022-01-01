Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.19.

PLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Paul G. Smith purchased 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$27,171.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,577.90. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665 shares of company stock worth $67,720 in the last three months.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$41.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$27.15 and a 1-year high of C$42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

