Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 579.60 ($7.79).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.87) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.47) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

PAG stock opened at GBX 566.50 ($7.62) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 432.60 ($5.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 578 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 540.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 544.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £11,913.42 ($16,014.81).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.