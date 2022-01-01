OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $676.62 million, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.54. OneSpan has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

