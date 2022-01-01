Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 114.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cerner by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,248,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,833 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 28.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $92.87 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

