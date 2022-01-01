Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.06 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

