Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 4,442 American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.18% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $89.96.

