Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $332,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $56.53 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

