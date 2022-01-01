2,652 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.28 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

