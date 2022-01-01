Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

