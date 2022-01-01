Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $101.36.

