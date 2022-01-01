Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

OTIS opened at $87.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

