ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $473,377.88 and $1,079.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.22 or 0.00521548 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 69,808,474,162 coins and its circulating supply is 19,808,474,162 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

