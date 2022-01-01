Vid Tops 24-Hour Volume of $265.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Vid has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $265.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can currently be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007018 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 26,178,911 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.